BNP’s Black Flag March: Obstructed in different parts of the country

Police yesterday foiled the BNP's black flag marches in different parts of the country, including the Dhaka city.

Cops picked up BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan from the capital's Uttara-12 when he was preparing for taking out a march. However, he was freed within about an hour.

Police claimed they picked up Moyeen due to security risks. Cops later got him on to his car and he left for his home.

Speaking at a brief rally at Uttara-12 before being picked up, Moyeen said, "The Liberation War was fought for democracy, human rights and good governance. But today we don't have those. We have taken to the streets to restore democracy."

The BNP leaders and activists could not take out the black flag march from Uttara as they fled the area fearing arrest.

Mirza Salah Uddin, additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Uttara Division), said BNP tried to take out a march without permission.

"Their application seeking permission was not granted considering the law and order situation. We dispersed the BNP men and detained 8-10 people from the area for interrogation," he told journalists.

The demonstration in Uttara was organised yesterday, the day of the first sitting of the new parliament, as part of the BNP's countrywide black flag march programme demanding Jatiya Sangsad, which the BNP call a dummy House, be dissolved, and fresh national polls be held under a non-party interim government.

The BNP boycotted the January 7 national polls saying free and fair polls are not possible under the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The party secured police permission to take out black flag marches from seven venues -- Motijheel, New Market, Jatrabari and Sutrapur, Shahjadpur, Uttara, and Mirpur. However, it could not hold a single march as police barred the party men from gathering at the venues.

In Motijheel, a huge number of police were deployed to prevent BNP leaders and activists from gathering in the Pirjangi Shah Mazar area.

Around 2:30pm, BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy told journalists that police obstructed the party men from convening at the venue.

"Our party men will be arrested unnecessarily. They cannot gather. We strongly protest police restrictions," he said.

The BNP leader said they had informed the DMP commissioner about yesterday's programme, but nine party men were arrested in Azimpur.

The party's black flag march programmes were also foiled in at least seven other districts -- Barisal, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Jhinaidah, Noagaon, Manikganj and Tangail.

In Patuakhali, police used batons on BNP leaders and activists when they took out a black flag march from Swanirbhar Road area, leaving at least 10 party men injured.

Police claimed they dispersed the BNP men to keep the traffic normal.

In Barishal, two city BNP leaders were arrested while preparing for a black flag march. A large number of police personnel obstructed marches in several areas of the city, said a BNP leader.

Addressing a human chain programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka yesterday morning, Gayeshwar said only the "shameless persons" will participate in the first session of parliament.

"Our movement is going on.... You cannot stop the people [from waging the movement] by using the police," he added.

Meanwhile, BNP Senior Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi last night said more than 50 party leaders and activists were detained by police in Dhaka, Tangail, Kishoreganj, Khulna, and Chattogram during the demonstrations yesterday.

More than 100 party men were injured in "police attacks" until 6:35pm, he said at a press conference at party's Nayapaltan central office.