BNP’s Alal, 109 others sentenced

BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal and 109 others were sentenced to jail yesterday in eight cases filed between 2010 and 2018 over political violence in the capital.

With this, at least 1,522 BNP-Jamaat activists have been jailed since November 7 this year in 91 cases lodged between June 2010 and December 2018 on charges of illegal gathering on the streets, rioting, damaging properties, arson attacks on vehicles, vandalism, and assaulting the law enforcers and obstructing them from discharging duties.

In a case filed with Dhanmondi Police Station in December 2013, a Dhaka court yesterday sentenced Alal, six other BNP leaders, and one Jamaat leader to 36 months imprisonment for rioting and damaging a vehicle.

Alal and Jubo Dal's former president Saiful Alam Nirob were present in the courtroom when Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim delivered the verdict.

Jamaat's Dhaka city (south) secretary Dr Shafiqul Islam Masud, Chhatra Dal's former president Abdul Kader Bhuiyan Jewel and former organising secretary Obaidul Haque, and its Dhaka University unit's former president Shahidul Islam Hira are among the convicts.

During the trial, six prosecution witnesses testified before the court.

According to the case documents, a group of leaders and activists of BNP-Jamaat torched a bus on the street in front of United International University in Dhanmondi during a blockade called by the 18-party alliance on December 1, 2013.

On the same day, sub-inspector Abdullah Al Mamun Farazy filed a case.

Also yesterday, 26 BNP members were jailed for nine months for political violence in Paltan in December 2012.

No convicts were present in the courtroom when Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saddam Hossain delivered the verdict.

Five prosecution witnesses testified before the court.

According to the case statement, on December 13, 2012, a group of leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations illegally gathered on the streets before their party office and adjacent areas during a hartal called by an 18-party alliance.

They blasted crude bombs, threw brickbats at police, and obstructed them from discharging duties.

Following the incident, SI Khondaker Jahangir Hossain filed a case with Paltan Model Police Station that day.

Another Dhaka court yesterday sentenced 12 BNP men to 54 months imprisonment each over political violence in the Kamrangirchar area in September 2018.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh pronounced the judgement in their absence.

Four prosecution witnesses testified before the court.

The case statement said a group of BNP members illegally gathered on the street in front of Kurarghat Hospital in Kamrangirchar on September 12, 2018.

They then vandalised vehicles, threw brickbats at policemen, and obstructed them from discharging their duties during a protest demanding the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

SI Tofazzal Hossain filed a case with Kamrangirchar Police Station in this regard.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mainul Islam sentenced nine BNP men to 24 months imprisonment for obstructing law enforcers from discharging duties in a case filed with Kotwali Police Station on September 12, 2018.

The court recorded statements of five prosecution witnesses.

Yesterday, the same magistrate also sentenced 10 BNP men to 24 months imprisonment over political violence in the case filed with Khilkhet Police Station on January 15, 2015.

Four prosecution witnesses testified before the court.

In addition, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mehedi Hasan sentenced 22 Jamaat men to 36 months imprisonment for illegal gathering and barring law enforcers from discharging their duties in Hazaribagh area on June 29, 2010.

Yesterday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jaki-Al-Farabi sentenced five BNP activists to six months in prison for illegal gathering in Shahjahanpur in May 2017.

Also yesterday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Shanta Akter sentenced 18 BNP men to different jail terms over political violence in Motijheel area in July 2012.