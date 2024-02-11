BNP's 6-day mass contact programmes from Feb 13

BNP today announced a six-day programme to press home their demand to release party chairperson Khaleda Zia and jailed leaders, to reduce prices of daily commodities, and cancelling the January 7 election.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said this at a press conference at the Nayapaltan central party office in the capital.

"BNP will distribute leaflets and hold mass contact programmes in all metropolitans on February 13 and 14. On February 16, the party will organise prayers at mosques across the country seeking peace for those killed along the borders with Myanmar and India," Rizvi said.

He said the party will distribute leaflets and hold mass contact programmes across all district towns on February 17.

On February 18 and 19, party leaders and activists will distribute leaflets and hold mass contact programmes in upazilas, thanas, municipalities and unions, Rizvi added.