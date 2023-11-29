BNP’s 48-hr blockade, hartal start

BNP is set to start its eighth spell of blockade today, imposing a 24-hour nationwide blockade on roads, rails, and waterways.

The blockade begins at 6:00am and will continue until 6:00am tomorrow morning.

The party also called for a 24-hour hartal, which will start right after the blockade ends.

On Monday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement.

BNP-Jamaat and its allies have previously staged blockades in seven phases to mount pressure on the government to quit power and hold the next general election under a non-partisan government.

Those blockades saw a low presence of traffic on streets, with occasional incidents of arson attacks on public transport.

Meanwhile, in Gazipur's Dhirasram area, unidentified individuals set ablaze a truck near Rabeya Anwar Nagar Matrisadan around 2:00pm yesterday.

In Feni, miscreants set fire to a parked car at BNP leader Akbar Hossain's house in Daganbhuiyan upazila early yesterday.

Counting these two incidents, at least 225 arson attacks, mostly on vehicles, were reported across the country between October 28 and November 28 evening.