BNP’s 47th anniversary: Between power and perils

The BNP has survived Sheikh Hasina's regime, during which police filed over a million cases against its leaders from top to grassroots for trying to launch street agitations demanding elections under a non-partisan government. Thousands were jailed, including its Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader once mocked that BNP would become another "Muslim League". That prediction has not come true. Instead, after the unprecedented July uprising toppled Hasina's government, with AL's top brass fleeing abroad and the party's activities banned, BNP has emerged as the country's largest political force and the main contender for power as it celebrates its 47th founding anniversary today.

However, reports of extortion, land grabbing, and other criminal activities by local leaders have been tarnishing BNP's image just months before the polls, undermining acting chairman Tarique Rahman's efforts to reshape the organisation.

Now the BNP finds itself at a crossroads again. Analysts say the party has the best chance in its history to win power easily, but grassroots indiscipline and other parties' push for proportional representation under the July Charter have emerged as major hurdles.

Many see the election, scheduled for February next year, as a formality for BNP's return to office. Yet the party now faces its toughest test: alleged misdeeds by its grassroots leaders, organisational weaknesses, and new political polarisation.

WEAKNESSES, INFIGHTING

Analysts warn that BNP's organisational weakness, infighting, and a lack of grassroots unity remain pressing challenges.

Prof Mojibur Rahman of Dhaka University's Institute of Education and Research observed that while the BNP initially seized the post-August 5 opening, its activists soon got mired in crimes.

"At first, we saw the party was doing well, but later we saw the party men getting involved in extortion, grabbing, tender manipulation, and various criminal activities," he said.

Prof Al Masud Hasanuzzaman of Jahangirnagar University's government and politics department noted that the BNP must overcome difficulties in controlling its grassroots to stay on the right track.

BNP's long spell out of power is unprecedented. Founded in 1978, it had earlier ruled under Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia for over a decade in total. Now leadership rests with their son Tarique, who has been in London since 2008.

The party endured setbacks during the 2007-08 army-backed caretaker regime, a debacle in the 2008 polls, boycotts in 2014 and 2024, and widespread rigging in 2018. After Hasina's ouster, opportunities have arisen, but so have internal problems.

BNP itself admits to disciplining over 5,000 members for wrongdoings. Media reports say activists in six districts protested the expulsion of local leaders between March and August.

Meanwhile, incidents like the looting of stones in Sylhet and clashes among factions have badly hurt its image. Rights group Ain o Salish Kendra reports 77 BNP men were killed in infighting over the last 11 months.

Aminul Haque, convener of Dhaka North City BNP, said, "After August 5, some so-called new BNP activists have been engaged in unethical activities. In this context, the party's biggest challenge now is to work towards holding a free, fair election."

Secretary General Fakhrul, speaking at a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club on Friday, attributed reports of BNP men's wrongdoings to a "disinformation campaign by some political parties".

He urged BNP leaders and activists to refrain from doing anything that tarnishes the party's image. "You haven't yet come near power. There are many conspiracies. By tackling these, you must go near the people with your unity and good deeds."

NOMINATION, POLARISATION

The upcoming polls will also test BNP's nomination process. Insiders fear resentment among long-suffering leaders if they do not receive tickets. Analysts warn the party must avoid "selling" nominations and ensure competent candidates are fielded.

Prof Hasanuzzaman said, "The BNP's nomination process must not turn into a business like in the past, and the right person is expected in the right place. For this, preparation is needed."

Another challenge comes from opportunists who joined the BNP after AL's collapse. "Three types of people are in the BNP now: the original BNP, former AL men seeking shelter, and secret groups," said Prof Mojibur. "The party must be careful."

Meanwhile, Jamaat has already announced its candidates, while BNP has not. The uncertainty risks deepening divisions. Prof Mojibur said since the BNP has not yet decided its candidates, many problems will continue to emerge.

A survey by the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development shows undecided voters rising from 38 percent to 48.5 percent over eight months, signalling BNP's difficulty in energising the electorate, for the first time under Tarique's leadership and despite AL's absence.

Uncertainty is also growing over the election being held on time, as Jamaat presses for the July Charter's implementation and proportional representation, which the BNP opposes.

GOVERNANCE, ECONOMY

Even if BNP returns to power, analysts warn that restoring law and order, reforming institutions long dominated by officials appointed under AL's influence, and rebuilding business confidence will be major tests.

Prof Hasanuzzaman said, "If the party comes to power, even bigger challenges [than controlling grassroots] in socio-economic, political, and international areas will arise, which it will have to face."

Industrial zones have already seen at least 15 clashes among BNP factions over the jhoot (fabric scraps) business, leaving 30 injured and unnerving traders. Business leaders stress that only political stability will reassure them.

Prof Mojibur said that Tarique's biggest test, if the party returns to power, will be whose advice he follows. If Tarique ignores the party's true leaders, it would be his biggest mistake, he added.

STUDENT POLLS

Another test looms in the ongoing student union elections at Dhaka University, Rajshahi University, and Jahangirnagar University.

With more than 76,000 students voting, the contests involving BNP's student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal are seen as a bellwether for the general election.

Insiders say the results will indicate whether the BNP can connect with young voters and, through them, with the wider electorate.

As the party celebrates its founding anniversary, the BNP stands at once on the threshold of power and at risk of losing its way. Its greatest opportunity may yet slip, unless it can impose discipline, control its grassroots, and convince the nation it is ready to govern.