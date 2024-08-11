BNP to write to UN for probe: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday said his party will send a letter to the United Nations calling for a probe into the "genocide" carried out by the Awami League government and forces on protesters "prior to the victory" on August 5.

He said this at a press conference at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.

Fakhrul said the party also plans to send a letter to the chief adviser of the interim government in this regard.

"At the same time, we will also send a letter to the [interim] government urging them to take steps for the release of about 50 of our workers who have been imprisoned in the UAE for supporting the movement," he said.

About the resignation of judges, Fakhrul said, "This is excellent news for democracy..."

Fakhrul also criticised some media outlets for spreading misleading news about the current situation.

"The news highlighted attacks on minority communities and a deterioration of the law and order situation, which we believe is entirely incorrect. These incidents are not communal or religious; they are political," he said.

Fakhrul also expressed gratitude to the interim government for its efforts to stabilise the country.

"On behalf of the party, we thank Chief Adviser Yunus and other advisers. After the revolution, there may be some problems. Restoring normalcy will not be an easy task," Fakhrul said.

"We sincerely thank the interim government for beginning their work with dedication," he added.