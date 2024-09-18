BNP to write to CA for withdrawing false cases

BNP will write a letter to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus next week calling upon him to withdraw all the false and fabricated cases filed against the party in the last 18 years.

The decision came from the party's standing committee meeting held on Monday at BNP Chairperson's political office at Gulshan, chaired virtually by its Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, said a press release yesterday.

The party also decided to prepare a list of cases filed against the party leaders and activists across the country in the last 18 years—two years of caretaker government and 16 years of Awami League regime.

In the meeting, a committee was also formed with BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury as the convener and Abdul Awal Mintoo as the secretary to monitor and contact the investors and business representatives.

At the beginning of the meeting, the party secretary general informed the forum about the progress of implications of decisions taken earlier by the standing committee.

Discussion also took place in the meeting on reforming public administration, election commission, public service commission and anti-corruption Commission.

The commissions formed on the institutions have been requested to take necessary measures immediately for reformation.

BNP standing committee members Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Barrister Muhammad Jamiruddin Sircar, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Sahahuddin Ahmed, Begum Selima Rahman, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Major (rtd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed and professor Dr AZM Zahid Hossain attended the meeting.