BNP wouldn't have resorted to 'acts of terrorism' if it genuinely wanted polls: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said that if BNP had wanted elections, they would not have resorted to "acts of terrorism".

"If they had genuinely wanted elections, they would not have resorted to acts of terrorism. They don't want to participate and want to foil the election," he said.

He said this during a discussion meeting with Awami League leaders, affiliated organisations, and elected party representatives at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Monday.

He also ordered party leaders and activists to remain alert and protect the country's infrastructure during the blockade called by BNP.

"BNP activists are now saying the one-point movement is fake. The downfall of BNP's movement started in Golapbagh.

"Given the current state of the country, Awami League will win the next national election with a huge number of votes, for the fourth time in a row," he added.