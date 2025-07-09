BNP won’t tolerate extortionists within party ranks

Says Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday warned that the party will not tolerate any extortionists or land grabbers within its ranks.

"This party [BNP] does not accommodate any anti-social elements, grabbers or extortionists," he said during a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the capital.

Rizvi said someone can create anarchy and chaos using the name of BNP, but the party has not hesitated to take organisational action against them whenever such incidents are reported.

"This party believes in an ideal state and society; the leadership must be entrusted to competent, skilled, honest and humane persons," Rizvi said, adding that whenever BNP was in power.

"On the other hand, a vested quarter are using technology in a very planned way and are spreading various propaganda through social media against the name of BNP. People believe that this planned propaganda and artificially created social unrest are obstructing the path of democracy and are a far-reaching plan to delay the election," he said.

He also said BNP is taking prompt organisational actions against those found misusing the party's name to commit wrongdoings. "Those involved in misdeeds from within the party are not being spared under any circumstances," he said.

Many leaders and activists have already been expelled, relieved from the party, suspended from their posts, or served with show-cause notices, Rizvi said.

He also claimed that law enforcement agencies were playing a "suspiciously relaxed role", despite repeated requests from the party to take legal action against miscreants and instigators.

Since the interim government came to power, the police administration has not been very active. Rather, in some cases, it is clearly evident that some are deliberately stirring up trouble, he claimed.