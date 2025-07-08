BNP won’t tolerate extortionists, land grabbers: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today warned that the party will not tolerate any extortionists or land grabbers within its ranks.

"This party [BNP] does not accommodate any anti-social elements, grabbers or extortionists," he said at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the capital.

Rizvi said someone can create anarchy and chaos using the name of BNP, but the party has not hesitated to take organisational action against them whenever such incidents are reported.

BNP has relentlessly struggled to establish the rule of law and justice by developing legal and institutional frameworks for democratic governance since its inception, he said.

"This party believes in an ideal state and society, the leadership must be entrusted to competent, skilled, honest and humane persons," Rizvi said, adding that whenever BNP was in power, it prioritised these principles.

Noting that now various types of social crimes are being manifested, he said the prevalence of "mob culture" is on the rise due to administrative stagnation.

The BNP leader said attempts are being made to create chaos in the society in the name of "mob culture" under the influence of illegal black money.

"On the other hand, a vested quarter is using technology in a very planned way and are spreading various propaganda through social media against BNP. People believe that this planned propaganda, activities and artificially created social unrest are obstructing the path of democracy and a far-reaching plan to delay the election," he said.

Rizvi likened the ongoing narratives around delaying the election to the "strange rhetoric of development" seen under the Sheikh Hasina regime.

He said BNP is taking prompt organisational actions against those found misusing the party's name to commit wrongdoings. "Those involved in misdeeds from within the party are not being spared under any circumstances."

Many leaders and activists have already been expelled, relieved from the party, suspended their posts, or served with show-cause notices, Rizvi said.

Citing that law enforcement agencies for playing a "suspiciously relaxed role", he said despite repeated requests from the party to take legal action against miscreants and instigators, the administration remains indifferent, he said.

Since the interim government came to power, the police administration has not been very active. Rather, in some cases, it is clearly evident that some are deliberately stirring up trouble, the BNP leader claimed.