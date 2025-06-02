BNP to win two-thirds majority if polls held in Dec

Says Khandaker Mosharraf; Farroque alleges conspiracy underway to eliminate BNP

BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain yesterday said many within the government privately acknowledge that if elections are held in December, the BNP would secure a two-thirds majority.

He made the remarks while speaking at a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 44th death anniversary of party founder Ziaur Rahman.

Referring to BNP's meeting with the chief adviser on May 24, Mosharraf said there was no clear explanation as to why the polls would be held between January and June.

"February-March will be spent on fasting and Eid. April-May will have public exams, and June will be the monsoon season. So, elections are possible in December; the government should announce the date within this month," he said.

"The interim government will have to leave at some point. We think that if they leave by December, it would be possible for them to leave with dignity. There can be no greater honour than this. If there is a delay, conspiracies will arise, leading to uncertainty about when the elections will take place."

If the elections are delayed, the conspiracies of the fugitive autocrat will intensify, he said, adding that some signs of this are already visible.

Mosharraf said the BNP was disappointed by the chief adviser's remarks made during his visit to Japan.

"Apparently, only the BNP wants elections. Who doesn't want elections? Everyone does. We have presented our logic; let them present a counterargument," he said.

Mosharraf claimed that not only BNP, but also 52 political parties in the country want the election in December this year.

In another programme at Jatiya Press Club, the party's Standing Committee member Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed yesterday said including students in the advisory council of the interim government was a "big mistake".

Allegations of corruption have emerged against a few members of the advisory council. After assuming office, some of them began issuing licences to their relatives through the ministries concerned, he alleged.

Meanwhile, BNP Chairperson's advisory council member Zainul Abedin Farroque yesterday alleged that a conspiracy is underway to eliminate BNP.

"There is a conspiracy in Bangladesh at this very moment. Just when the fascist government has been ousted through a mass uprising of students and people, a new web of conspiracy is being laid in the country," he said while addressing at a event in Narayanganj's Signboard area.

"The Awami League has been removed as per the people's expectations and demands. And now, at this crucial moment, a new conspiracy is being hatched to eliminate the BNP," Farroque added.