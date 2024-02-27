BNP will pay for not joining polls: Quader

BNP will soon realise how much they have lost by not participating in the last parliamentary polls, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday.

"They (BNP) will have to pay for a long time for not participating in the election," he said.

Quaders, also road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks while exchanging views with reporters at Daganbhuiyan in Feni.

Quader said the fact that Fakhrul went to visit the US delegation instead of meeting the people after being freed from jail surprised him.

BNP feels comfortable lodging complaints to foreigners instead of people, he added.