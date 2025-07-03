BNP warns against BTRC’s telecom policy, flags risk of monopoly

Fakhrul urges interim government to delay finalising telecom reform

Fakhrul urges interim government to delay finalising telecom reform

The BNP has raised concerns over the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission's (BTRC) draft of the Telecommunication Network and Licensing Regime Reform Policy 2025, warning that a hasty decision on such a crucial national matter may have adverse effects ahead of the upcoming general election.

It would be "inappropriate" to finalise the policy unilaterally in the run-up to the polls, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said during a press conference at the party chairperson's Gulshan office today.

"In formulating such a national-level telecom policy, it is essential to ensure caution, transparency, and participation," he said while reading from a written statement.

Fakhrul urged the government to carry out a comprehensive financial and social impact analysis and to hold inclusive consultations with all relevant stakeholders — including SMEs, technology experts, and consumer organisations — before taking a final decision.

According to him, the draft policy includes several provisions that could disproportionately benefit large mobile network operators (MNOs), leaving small and medium enterprises (SMEs) at a disadvantage.

"With a constructive mindset, BNP is highlighting possible weaknesses, ambiguities, and certain provisions in the draft that offer greater advantages to large operators, which may harm SMEs and local entrepreneurs," he said.

He added that removing restrictions on holding multiple types of telecom licences could allow large MNOs to dominate different service segments, reducing competition and creating a monopolistic environment.

Fakhrul also pointed to the absence of clear guidelines on the assets and liabilities of smaller telecom operators and said unclear rules on foreign ownership could deter investment and destabilise the sector.

"It is unclear where the fibre-based business connectivity services of mobile operators are restricted, which could lead to disputes and inequality," he added.

"If large mobile companies are allowed to enter the enterprise broadband market, small companies will fall behind in competition, and a monopolistic environment will emerge, which will also have a negative impact on the overall economy of the country."

BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan, also present at the briefing, said, "The government may not have officially announced it yet, but we have learned that a meeting will be held today at 2:30pm regarding this policy. That is why the BNP arranged this press conference on short notice."

He alleged that the policy was designed "primarily to favour large companies and major mobile operators."

Fakhrul said the draft policy does not specify licensing fees, conditions, or their effectiveness, suggesting a lack of transparency in the process.

Calling on the interim government, he said, "Such an important policy should only be finalised after open discussions involving all parties—including SMEs, technology experts, and consumer organisations."