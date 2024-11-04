BNP wants people to decide fate of political parties

Amidst calls to ban the Awami League and Jatiya Party, BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy today said that it is ultimately up to people to determine whom to accept or reject, through a transparent national election.

Speaking at a discussion, he expressed that restoring democracy will serve as a form of retribution for those who have undermined it.

"We have been asked to clarify BNP's stance on banning the Awami League and Jatiya Party. Why should the BNP need to clarify its position on this issue?" Gayeshwar questioned.

He added that both the people of Bangladesh and the BNP want the interim government to hold the national election quickly.

"People will decide who should be rejected and who should be accepted through the election. So, any imprudent decision will not bring welfare or peace to the country," he stated.

The Swadhinata Forum, a pro-BNP platform, organised the programme at the Jatiya Press Club to commemorate National Revolution and Solidarity Day on November 7.

Gayeshwar, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, said that the term "reform" became stigmatised during the 1/11 political changeover due to ulterior motives.

He said that while there is widespread support for necessary state reforms, attempts to consolidate power by banning a political party or promoting depoliticisation will not serve the nation's interests.

"Those who deserve banning have, in effect, banned themselves and departed from the country; now there is no one to raise their banner or slogans," he asserted.

The BNP leader said political parties should not engage in retribution against each other.

"We are fighting for democracy, and the restoration of democracy is the means of taking that revenge on (the Awami League)," he said.

He also mentioned that Sheikh Hasina had to leave the country due to her long history of disregarding the law.

"After her downfall, how could she abide by the law? If she were not afraid of the law, she would not have left the country; she would have stayed in jail," he added.