BNP wants an election date: Rizvi

BNP expects a specific date for the national election following the meeting between Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, said party Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday.

"We believe that the expectations and aspirations of the people will be reflected by setting the election date and the announcement of the schedule," said the BNP leader.

He was talking to reporters after visiting the China-Bangladesh Friendship Conference Centre, the venue for BNP's inaugural programme of a 36-day series of events to mark the first anniversary of the July-August mass uprising, scheduled to begin on July 1.

When asked by a journalist whether the BNP expects a specific election date to be announced after the meeting between the chief adviser and the CEC, Rizvi replied, "We certainly hope so."

Earlier on Thursday, CEC Nasir paid a courtesy call on Yunus at the latter's residence, Jamuna.

On Friday, BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed urged both the CA and the CEC to disclose what they discussed.

He said the party assumed that Yunus asked the Election Commission to prepare for the parliamentary polls in the week before the start of Ramadan in February 2026, as discussed in the meeting between the chief adviser and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman during their meeting in London earlier in June.

"If both sides [Yunus and CEC Nasir] clarify the matter to the nation, we will be reassured," Salahuddin said.

On Saturday, Rizvi said people's hopes and expectations about the timing of the next election have been widely discussed across various platforms.

He said the country's people and political parties have confidence that Yunus and his interim government will work for the welfare of people and in the interest of democracy.

The BNP leader said they also believe that the chief adviser will make arrangements to hold a free and fair election within the stipulated time.

"They [government] will have to hold the election after the necessary reforms, and it must be held within a logical time," he said.

Rizvi voiced concerns that the nation is facing economic and social crises, with various forms of mob violence emerging.

"We have to free the entire nation from this. We need to ensure such democracy in the coming days that will make public representatives accountable to the people at every step. We need to create a situation where no one can become a godfather by becoming an MP, like during Sheikh Hasina's tenure," he said.

The BNP leader said the interim government should focus more on the economy as growth is declining.

"Last year, our economic growth was 4.2 percent; this time it has come down to 3.9 percent. It'll be very sad if the economic situation continues to deteriorate like this, if there is no investment," he said.