BNP wants to destabilise market

Quader on Rizvi’s solidarity with ‘Boycott India’

BNP is hatching a conspiracy to destabilise the country's overall market management system in the name of boycotting Indian products, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader claimed yesterday.

"The incident of a BNP leader throwing away his shawl and boycotting Indian products is nothing but madness. A major part of our daily essentials come from India. A leader of BNP wants India's help in salvaging democracy, while another leader calls for a boycott of Indian products," said Quader.

He was addressing a press conference held at the Party President Sheikh Hasina's Dhanmondi political office in the capital.

Throwing his Indian shawl away in front of the BNP Nayapaltan central office on Wednesday, the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called for the boycott of Indian products.

"It is an outcome of BNP's mental disorder to destroy the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and India. The people of our country will not pay heed, " said the AL General Secretary.

People will boycott those who came up with the call for boycotting Indian products, he added.

"Bangladesh is surrounded by India due to its geographical location, and a significant portion of our daily essentials are sourced from India. Furthermore, we have many advantages, such as the ability to import Indian goods at a lower cost," he said.

BNP is now politically bankrupt and thus its leaders are making derogatory remarks to destroy relations with a friendly neighbour, he said.

"Twenty-one years of hostile relations with India after the assassination of Bangabandhu have harmed us more. All problems can be resolved if the relationship is good. Some issues like Teesta, Feni river are still not resolved... but there is positive progress," said Quader.