BNP wants to come to power by vandalism, arson attacks: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said the BNP is carrying out arson attacks and subversive activities to come to power.

"They [the BNP] want to come to power by creating chaos through vandalism and arson attacks across the country in the name of blockade and hartal," he told the journalists at his ministry office.

The minister said the BNP knows that they will not win the elections as the people of the country have withdrawn their support from the BNP.

Replying to a question, he said the senior central leaders of BNP who were on the dais on October 28 cannot avoid the responsibility for the chaos and arson attacks which killed an innocent bus helper and a policeman.

Kamal said targetted attacks on law enforcers have become a hallmark of BNP-Jamaat. He mentioned that attacks on police vans during the blockade were aimed at killing more policemen.

Asked, he said the blockade will hamper annual school examinations across the country.

"I hope that the BNP will consider the issue of annual examinations and withdraw their blockade."