BNP vows to safeguard democracy

Says it will resist hegemonic forces

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday said party leaders and activists have taken a fresh vow to resist hegemonic forces to protect democracy, independence, and sovereignty in the country.

"We've vowed to resist fascism together with the people. We'll launch a strong movement, if necessary, to protect democracy and preserve the country's independence and sovereignty," Fakhrul told reporters, after paying homage at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.

He also expressed hope that the interim government would be able to hold the national election within a reasonable time and expressed confidence that the people would unite to reinforce the spirit of the student-led revolution.

Earlier, Fakhrul, accompanied by thousands of leaders and activists, placed wreaths and offered prayers at the grave of Ziaur Rahman, marking the "National Revolution and Solidarity Day".

On this day in 1975, during a period of political unrest, soldiers and civilians jointly freed then-Chief of Army Staff Ziaur Rahman from captivity in Dhaka Cantonment, clearing the way for him to assume power.

Fakhrul said the fascist Awami League government had repeatedly plotted and resorted to repressive actions to eliminate the BNP.

He alleged that the Awami League had falsely implicated 60 lakh people, subjected around 700 to enforced disappearance, and killed several thousand others in its efforts to establish a one-party rule and fascism.

"But by the grace of Allah, fascism and hegemonic forces have been defeated for the third time in Bangladesh through the student-led mass movement in 2024," Fakhrul added.

In response to a question, Fakhrul said the interim government indeed played an effective role over the past three months.

"They have done many things and continue to do so. If we all cooperate with them, they will be able to hold the election at the appropriate and logical time to meet the challenges facing the nation," the BNP leader said.