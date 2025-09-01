BNP vows political change, economic growth if elected

Fakhrul says while placing wreath at the grave of Ziaur Rahman, marking party's 47th founding anniversary

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said the party has survived repeated attempts to destroy it, rising "like a phoenix" each time.

"Here, a fascism was established, whose main goal was to wipe out the BNP. Through the students' and people's movement, we have become free from the terrible Hasina," Fakhrul told reporters.

He made the remarks after placing a wreath at the grave of party founder and late president Ziaur Rahman, marking BNP's 47th founding anniversary.

Fakhrul said BNP had endured 15 years of struggle to restore democracy, with its acting chairman Tarique Rahman leading the movement for the last eight years while living in exile.

He alleged that to weaken the party, "false cases" were filed against about 60 lakh BNP leaders and activists, while some 20,000 were killed and 1,700 abducted or disappeared.

Looking ahead to the national election scheduled for February, Fakhrul urged party leaders and activists to work together to ensure a fair vote.

He said BNP, if elected, would bring "political change and economic growth" under Tarique Rahman's leadership.

Recalling Ziaur Rahman's contributions, he said the BNP founder brought fundamental changes to politics and the economy.

"Ziaur Rahman introduced a multi-party system in place of one-party rule, ensured media freedom, people's rights, and judicial independence," Fakhrul said, adding that BNP also initiated the caretaker government system.