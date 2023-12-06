BNP a violator of human rights

Says info minister

BNP cannot talk about human rights as the party itself is a violator of human rights, said Information Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday.

"BNP's founder had killed a number of people indiscriminately and established his party through bloodshed. BNP had killed innocent people through arson attacks in 2013, 2014 and 2015," he added.

The party is doing the same now, he said while speaking to reporters after unwrapping a book titled "Suhrawardy', marking the 60th death anniversary of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy" at the secretariat.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said BNP-Jamaat is carrying out arson attacks in the name of waging movement.

They have turned into a party of miscreants, he said.

About the alliance centering the upcoming polls, the minister said, "It was already announced that the 14-party alliance will take part in the polls jointly. We have always given importance to allies."

"We have enough strength, power and support to go to election alone. But we have taken the decision to contest the election from the alliance," he added.