BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu was picked up from a house in Dhaka's Cantonment area around 12:00am.

A group of 15-20 plainclothesmen, identifying themselves as Detective Branch (DB) of police, detained him, claimed BNP chairperson's press wing member Shamsuddin Didar.

He said his nephew Hasnat Ashraf Robin was also picked up.