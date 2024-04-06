Politics
UNB, Brahmanbaria
Sat Apr 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Apr 6, 2024 08:21 AM

Politics

BNP uttering nonsense

Says law minister
Law Minister Anisul Huq wins in Brahmanbaria-4 constituency
Law Minister Anisul Huq. File photo

Law Minister Anisul Huq yesterday said BNP is talking nonsense due to its fear of political existence.

He said this in response to questions from journalists about the BNP's stance on India at Kasba Upazila Parishad in Brahmanbaria.

He stated that when any political party fears about its existence, they tend to say things that make no sense. Whatever the BNP is saying is not to be taken seriously.

Later, he joined as the chief guest at a laptop distribution event among 80 female entrepreneurs at the Kasba Upazila Auditorium.

Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Habibur Rahman presided over the programme.

