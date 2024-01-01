BNP urges UN to take steps to ‘restore democracy’

The BNP has written to the UN urging it to take effective steps to foster the restoration of democracy in Bangladesh.

"…At this critical juncture, the citizens of Bangladesh greatly appreciate the moral and diplomatic support of the international community. In line with the principles of universal human rights, democracy, and the rule of law, the pro-democracy people urge the United Nations to take effective action to foster the restoration of democracy in Bangladesh," the letter read.

Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi addressing a virtual press briefing yesterday, confirmed that the party had sent a letter to the UN.

The letter dated December 28 was addressed to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, where the party presented its views on the country's overall political and electoral situation.

"…Much like its predecessors, the lead-up to this so-called dummy election is marred by state-sponsored violence against pro-democracy activists, as well as targeted assaults on public and private establishments, causing the loss of lives and damage to assets," the letter read.

Regarding the violence surrounding the elections and arson attacks, the party presented some incidents and it blamed the ruling party for those.

"We believe that the ongoing anarchy, jointly implemented by the AL and the police in a series of sabotage acts, should never serve as a strategy to undermine democracy and reinforce fascism," the letter also read.