BNP trying to oust govt by using quota movement: Quader

The ruling Awami League General Secretary, Obaidul Quader, today accused the BNP of trying to "use the ongoing student quota reform movement to bring down the government".

"They [BNP] failed to organise their own movement. In 2018, they relied on the anti-quota movement. They didn't participate in the election out of fear of losing. Now, they are hoping to use the students' movement to bring down the government ... that is their ultimate goal," Quader said at a press conference in the capital.

"The movements of teachers and students are non-political. Some political parties, including BNP and their allies, support it," he said.

He also urged the Chhatra League to handle the situation cautiously.

Addressing the protesting students, Quader called for patience until the Appellate Division's decision.

"We expect the students to remain calm and avoid [causing] any public suffering," he said.

"We are carefully observing the two movements. I thank the students for no programme today." he added.

Students of different public universities and colleges and jobseekers have been demonstrating for the last seven days demanding reinstatement of a 2018 circular that abolished the quota system in government jobs.

The Supreme Court on June 4 upheld, until further order, a High Court verdict that declared the government circular illegal.