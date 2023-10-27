BNP trying to foil national polls by any means: law minister

BNP is trying to foil the upcoming national election by hook or by crook, Law Minister Anisul Haque said today.

He came up with the remark while addressing the extended meeting of the Akhaura Municipal unit of Awami League at the upazila parishad auditorium in Brahmanbaria's Akhaura around noon, our Brahmanbaria correspondent reports.

"Bangladesh is now in a prestigious position in the world due to the continuous development of the present government. But BNP-Jamaat can't tolerate the success of the government. So, they are trying to foil the upcoming national election by hook or by crook," Anisul said.

The minister said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is committed to hold a fair and impartial election in January 2024.

"If someone wants to thwart the election, then the law enforcers and the people will not sit idle. They will be given a befitting reply."

He said the BNP doesn't want the development of the country. So, people have no alternative except reelecting AL.

"It's not a big deal that who will take part in the election or who won't. [We] need to ensure security to people so that they can go to the polling station to elect their representatives. But those who love Pakistan will not do anything for the development of the country. So, people have no choice except Awami League," he said.

Akhaura municipal unit Awami League president Dr Abdullah Bhuiyan Badal presided over the function while Upazila Unit of Awami League President Mohammad Ali Chowdhury, General Secretary and Akhaura Municipal Mayor Takzil Khalifa Kajal were present as the special guests.