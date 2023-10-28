BNP trying to foil national elections

Says law minister

BNP is trying to foil the upcoming national election by hook or by crook, Law Minister Anisul Haque said yesterday.

He came up with the remark while addressing the extended meeting of the Akhaura Municipal unit of Awami League at the upazila parishad auditorium in Brahmanbaria's Akhaura, around noon.

"Bangladesh is now in a prestigious position in the world due to the continuous development of the present government. But BNP-Jamaat can't tolerate the success of the government. So, they are trying to foil the upcoming national election by hook or by crook," Anisul said.

The minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is committed to hold a fair and impartial election in January 2024.

"If someone wants to thwart the election, then the law enforcers and the people will not sit idle. They will be given a befitting reply."

He said the BNP doesn't want the development of the country. So, people have no alternative except re-electing AL.

"It's not a big deal who will take part in the election or who won't. [We] need to ensure security to people so that they can go to the polling station to elect their representatives. But those who love Pakistan will not do anything for the development of the country. So, people have no choice except Awami League," he said.