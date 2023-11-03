BNP top brass cannot avoid responsibility: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said BNP's top leaders cannot avoid responsibility for creating anarchy on October 28.

"Top BNP leaders took a decision and based on that, their activists attacked the chief justice's residence, judge's complex, and killed a police constable. So, they cannot escape the responsibility," he told journalists.

The minister paid tributes to portraits of the four national leaders at the Old Central Jail at Nazimuddin Road in the city.

"If they are not found guilty in the police investigation, they will be acquitted. Otherwise, their names will be included in the charge sheet. They called for hartal-blockade, and they held rallies. We have seen that. Earlier, they kept their promises in previous rallies. But on October 28, they resorted to violence," he added.