BNP to take out ‘black flag’ processions January 26, 27

BNP yesterday announced nationwide black flag processions on January 26 and 27 to press home its demands, in its first programme after the January 7 polls.

Black flag procession will be held to demand the release of all leaders including party chairperson Khaleda Zia, withdrawal of all fabricated cases and dissolution of the parliament, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a press conference held at the party's Nayapaltan office.

The procession, which will be organised in all district towns on January 26 and in metropolitan cities on January 27, would also protest higher commodity prices, he said.

The current Awami League government has failed to control the spiral in the prices of essential commodities, Rizvi said.

"The day after the dummy government took oath, the prices of rice and some daily commodities suddenly went up. Following the election, Sheikh Hasina provided the corrupt businessman a chance to take advantage to punish people for boycotting votes."

Almost everyone in the parliament are businessmen, he said.

"The top-to-bottom syndicate of the government is looting the country. The public is extremely helpless. If the commodity prices do not decrease, people will not survive."

By trying to "suppress" the BNP, the Awami League government has "defeated Bangladesh", Rizvi said.