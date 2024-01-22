BNP to take out ‘black flag’ processions Jan 26, 27

The BNP on January 26 and 27 is going to take out nationwide black flag processions, its first programme after the January 7 election, to press home its demands.

The demands include the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and all other leaders, withdrawal of all fabricated cases and dissolution of parliament, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi while announcing the programme at a press conference in the party's Nayapaltan central office yesterday.

The processions, which will be organised in all district towns on January 26 and in metropolitan cities on January 27, would also protest higher prices of commodities, he said.

The BNP leader accused the Awami League government for failing to control the price hike of essential commodities.

"The day after the dummy government took oath, prices of rice and some daily essentials suddenly went up. After the polls, Sheikh Hasina gave the corrupt businesspeople a chance to take revenge on the people for boycotting the polls."

Almost everyone in parliament are businesspeople, he said.

The syndicates are looting the country. The people are helpless, he said, adding, "If the commodity prices don't decrease, people will not survive."

While trying to "suppress" the BNP, the AL government has "defeated Bangladesh", Rizvi said.