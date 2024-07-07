BNP supports protests of teachers, students

Says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday said their party morally supports the ongoing movements by public university teachers and students based on "justified" demands.

Speaking at a press conference, he dismissed allegations of the ruling party leaders that BNP is inciting the teachers' protest against the new universal pension scheme "Prottoy" and the students' agitation protesting the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

"What they [AL leaders] are saying is illogical," Fakhrul said.

However, he said BNP, as a responsible party, must react to incidents happening within the country.

"They [teachers and students] are carrying out their movements, and we have moral support for them now and will continue to do so. Can't we support a justified movement?" the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul urged the government to meet the protesters' demands by rescinding the "Prottoy" pension scheme for teachers and reducing the current quota in government jobs to a reasonable level.