BNP submits 2024 audit report, declares Tk 10.85cr surplus

The BNP today submitted its audit report for the 2024 calendar year (January 1-December 31) to the Election Commission (EC).

A delegation led by the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi handed over the financial statement to EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed at the commission's headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka, this morning.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Rizvi said that the BNP's total income last year stood at Tk 15,65,94,842, while its expenditure amounted to Tk 4,80,04,820 -- resulting in a surplus of Tk 10,85,90,019.

In comparison, the party's income in 2023 was Tk 1,10,80,151, with an expenditure of Tk 3,65,23,970. For 2022, income was reported at Tk 5,92,04,632, and expenditure at Tk 3,88,33,803.

Under the Representation of the People Order (RPO), all registered political parties are required to submit audited financial reports of the previous calendar year to the EC by July each year.

This year, the EC issued letters to 50 registered political parties excluding the Awami League, whose registration remains suspended -- urging them to submit their audit reports.

The financial statements must cover the full period from January 1 to December 31 last year and be submitted by July 31 this year.