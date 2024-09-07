BNP starts talks with its allies to keep unity intact

BNP yesterday started talks with its allied political parties in a bid to consolidate the unity that was developed during the simultaneous movement.

The BNP held separate meetings with Gonoforum, Bangladesh People's Party and NAP Bhashani at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan Office on the first day of the talks.

After the meetings, BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said different issues including the country's current situation, ill-efforts of the vested quarter to create unrest in various industries, 31-point reform proposal and upcoming elections were discussed there.

"After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, this is the first time we have met with the parties that were in the simultaneous movement. We want to keep the unity intact, which was developed during the simultaneous movement," he said.

Amir Khosru said various conspiracies continue in the country's present context. There are conspiracies to shut different mills and factories including garment factories and medicine factories, he said.

"We will have a united effort against those who want to destabilize the country and the economy of our country by doing these. We are working together to ensure that the country remains stable," he said.

The BNP leader said they all are working together to build a new Bangladesh as per commitment they made through change and they are supporting the Interim Government.

Noting that the 31-point reform proposal to repair the State was also discussed in the meetings, he said, "We will go to the people with these 31 points. Because people want this reform."

Gonoforum president Mostafa Mohsin Montu said there is no alternative to national unity.

"We want to uphold the unity of the students-masses in any situation. We want to move forward the victory of 2024 at any cost with upholding the original spirit of the liberation war," he said.

Gonoforum's Montu and People's Party chairman Babul Sardar Chakhari and NAP Bhashani chairman Azharul Islam led their respective teams in the meetings.

Alongside Amir Khosru, BNP Vice president Barkat Ullah Bulu was present in the meetings.