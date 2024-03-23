BNP starts opposing India without getting any issue: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP has started opposing India without getting any political issue.

"Since the Pakistani period, the anti-India issue is being played whenever there is no political issue. And it is used against Awami League. Bangabandhu face it and now his daughter Sheikh Hasina is facing it," he said.

Quader said these while addressing an iftar and Eid gifts distribution ceremony at the AL's Dhaka district office in the capital's Tejgaon area.

The AL general secretary said BNP holds iftar party, on the other hand, Awami League distributes iftar items among the poor people.

"This is the difference between the BNP and the Awami League," he said.

He urged his party leaders and workers to spread the initiative of distribution of iftar items among the common people across the capital.

The minister said India was beside Bangladesh to resist the conspiracy of thwarting the national polls in the country.

Over 41 percent voters cast their votes in favour of Hasina in the national polls to allow her to form the government again, he said.

Even after that the conspirators are saying India brought AL to power, he said.

About the price hike of essentials, he said price of some products including onion is reducing. Price will reduce further and it will be brought within the people's purchasing capacity, he hoped.

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman, Awami League Presidium member advocate Quamrul Islam, and AL's National Committee member Abdul Baten Miah also spoke, with Dhaka district AL President Benzir Ahmed in the chair.