BNP sought election, not resignation: Salahuddin

He demands roadmap for holding elections by December

He demands roadmap for holding elections by December

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed today said the party never asked for anyone's resignation but wanted elections, as he accused the government of staging "drama" over resignations.

"We wanted elections, not resignations. The people of Bangladesh have seen their drama. We want a roadmap for the national elections by December," he said in a youth rally outside the party's central office in Naya Paltan.

The rally titled "Establishing the Political Rights of the Youth" was organised jointly by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal.

"If speaking about democratic rights is considered a crime, then we will commit this crime repeatedly," Salahuddin said.

"I hope this government will establish the rule of law, and Ishraque Hossain's oath will be taken through the execution of the court's verdict," said the BNP leader.

This government should provide a roadmap for elections, he said.

Otherwise, if the people of Bangladesh have to protest against this interim government for democracy and elections, it will be an unfortunate chapter in history, Salahuddin added.

He also alleged a conspiracy to divide pro-democracy forces.