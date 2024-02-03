BNP slams Russia’s remarks on Jan 7 polls

BNP yesterday termed Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy's statement on 12th parliamentary election unexpected, as the party thinks it has hurt the democratic sentiment of the people of Bangladesh.

In a statement signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party called upon Russia to show due respect to the aspirations and democratic values of Bangladeshi citizens.

"We have noticed that the Russian ambassador described BNP's statement on Russia's role in the election as false and misleading. He also claimed that the people of Bangladesh elected the (current) government as 41.8 percent of people cast their votes and most of them voted for Awami League," the statement read.

BNP said, "We would like to say his (ambassador's) unwarranted, unacceptable, and pro-Awami statement has hurt the democratic sentiment of the people of Bangladesh."

It said all Bangladeshi citizens who are not involved in AL politics have lost their rights and freedom and become subjugated in their own country.

"People from all walks of life have been subjected to discrimination, injustice, and oppression due to the corruption, misrule, and criminal activities perpetrated by the anti-people Awami League regime over the last 15 years," it also said.

The party said the freedom-loving people of Bangladesh expect that Russia, India, China, or any other country will not unduly support the misrule of the anti-mass and fascist Sheikh Hasina government by standing against the strong will of the people.

"BNP believes that long-term diplomatic success lies in building bridges of friendship between the peoples of the two countries. That's why BNP urges Russia to show proper respect to the aspirations and interests of the people of Bangladesh," it also said.