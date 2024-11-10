BNP slams AL for using Trump’s image for political comeback

BNP senior leaders Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and Hafiz Udidn Ahmed today slammed Awami League for trying to stage political comeback through various covert means, including the use of the photos of US president-elect Donald Trump.

Speaking at two separate programmes, they also said the AL is resorting to such ploys as the party has lost its political standing.

The BNP leaders came up with their reactions as the Awami League, ousted through a student-led mass upsurge on August 5, today tried to stage a protest rally on the occasion of Shaheed Noor Hossain Day.

Briefing reporters after a meeting between BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Singapore's non-resident High Commissioner to Bangladesh Derek Loh, party standing committee member Amir Khosru said Sheikh Hasina and her party are trying to make themselves relevant in politics under different guises after they were driven out of the country by people.

"Sometimes you [AL] raise the Hindu-Muslim issue, sometimes you highlight alleged atrocities against Hindus, and now you are resorting to using Trump's image," he said.

"This is their political impotence...it proves that they have been politically obliterated."

In response to a question, Khosru said the political party is responsible for its own demise.

He accused Awami League of trying to undermine Dhaka's relations with Washington.

Police arrested 10 protesters they described as "conspirators" on Saturday and accused them of attempting to destabilise the South Asian country of around 170 million people.

The tiny protest came ahead of today's AL rally, but the gathering was barred by the interim government which calls the group "fascist".

Only a few pro-Hasina supporters took to the streets today, while some small scuffles broke out with student counter-protesters.

Police said that an audio recording of Hasina circulating on social media had urged her supporters to protest today, and to carry placards with Trump's photo and US flags.

"She asked them to use the placards as shields and to take photos and video footage if there were any attacks," police said in a statement.

"They had been plotting a conspiracy to undermine Bangladesh's friendly relationship with the United States," it added.

Speaking at another discussion, BNP standing committee member Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed alleged that Hasina is now attempting to use Trump's photos as her party's shield from abroad.

Zia Parishad organised the programme at the Jatiya Press Club on the occasion of National Revolution and Solidarity Day, commemorating the civil-military uprising of November 7, 1975.

Hafiz said Hasina killed many students and repressed them.

Now, sitting in another country, he said, Hasina is trying to use Trump's photo as a means to protect her party's existence.

"Come to Bangladesh if you have the courage," the BNP leader said.