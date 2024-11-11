BNP slams AL for ‘using image of Trump’

BNP senior leaders Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Hafiz Udidn Ahmed yesterday slammed Awami League for trying to stage a political comeback through various covert means, including the use of the photos of US President-elect Donald Trump.

Speaking at separate programmes, they also said the AL is resorting to such ploys as the party has lost its political standing.

The BNP leaders came up with the reactions as the Awami League, ousted through a student-led mass upsurge on August 5, yesterday tried to stage a protest rally on the occasion of Shaheed Noor Hossain Day.

Briefing reporters after a meeting between BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Singapore's non-resident High Commissioner to Bangladesh Derek Loh, party standing committee member Khasru said Sheikh Hasina and her party are trying to make themselves relevant in politics under different guises after they were driven out of the country by people.

"Sometimes you [AL] raise the Hindu-Muslim issue, sometimes you highlight alleged atrocities against Hindus, and now you are resorting to using Trump's image," he said.

"This is their political impotence... it proves that they have been politically obliterated."

In response to a question, Khasru said the political party is responsible for its own demise. He accused AL of trying to undermine Dhaka's relations with Washington.

Speaking at another discussion, BNP standing committee member Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed alleged that Hasina is now attempting to use Trump's photos as her party's shield from abroad.