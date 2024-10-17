BNP seeks review of caretaker govt cancellation

Files petition with SC

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday filed a petition seeking review of a 2010 Supreme Court verdict that scrapped the non-party caretaker government system.

The application was filed with the section concerned of the Appellate Division of the SC by Fakhrul's lawyers Zainul Abedin and Mohammad Shishir Manir.

The BNP was a party to the case regarding the caretaker government, Manir said, adding that a court would set a date for hearing the petition filed yesterday.

On August 27, Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Shushaner Jonmo Nagorik, along with four others filed a petition seeking review of the 2011 verdict.

On May 10, 2011, a seven-judge full bench of the Appellate Division headed by the then chief justice ABM Khairul Haque declared the 13th amendment to the constitution (caretaker government) null and void.

After the fall of dictator Husain Mohamad Ershad in 1990, the 13th amendment introduced the caretaker government system to the constitution. Late SC lawyer M Salimullah and others filed a writ petition with the High Court in 1998 challenging the validity of that amendment.

The HC on August 4, 2004, declared the amendment valid.

The writ petitioners in 2005 appealed before the Appellate Division against the HC verdict. The Appellate Division delivered a verdict in 2010 in favour of the appellants.

On June 30, 2011, the 15th amendment was passed by the Jatiya Sangsad abolishing the caretaker government system.