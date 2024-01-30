Politics
Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 30, 2024 02:55 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 02:57 PM

Politics

BNP says Moyeen picked up, police say he was just asked to stop procession

Photo: Collected

BNP today said its standing committee member Moyeen Khan was picked up by law enforcers in the capital, but police said the BNP leader was just asked to stop the "black flag" procession he was leading.

Shahirul Kabir Khan, member of BNP's media cell, said Moyeen was picked up from Uttara sector-12.

Md Shahjahan, deputy commissioner of Uttara Divison Police, said they did not arrest or detain Moyeen Khan. "We just asked him to sit and not hold the black flag procession."

Moyeen was leading a black flag procession protesting the price hike of daily essentials and demanding release of the party men from jail and cancellation of the parliament.

BNP on January 27 announced nationwide black flag processions for today.

