BNP says journos falsely cited it while questioning Donald Lu

BNP today alleged that journalists from two media outlets falsely cited the party while questioning US Assistant Secretary Donal Lu about his country's stance on Bangladesh's last national election.

A statement signed by BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "The question asked by Prothom Alo and Independent TV Channel during interviews with US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu, citing BNP, is entirely untrue, misleading, and baseless."

The party also stated that such an 'absurd' question was posed with the intention to humiliate BNP.

"The question states 'An opposition party in Bangladesh, BNP, has alleged that the United States has softened its stance on the 12th National Parliamentary election influenced by India's mediation'. No leader of BNP has ever made such a comment or speech anywhere," the statement said.

The party said publishing such a "fabricated" statement creates a great deal of misunderstanding.

"The misleading question that has been asked citing BNP is not appropriate. It creates confusion in public mind. BNP protests against this false and fabricated statement (by two media outlets)."