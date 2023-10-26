BNP says 25 leaders, activists arrested in Khulna in 48 hours

BNP says 25 leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies have been arrested from different parts of Khulna in 48 hours till this morning, ahead of BNP's October 28 grand rally.

Ehteshamul Haque Shaon, member of Khulna's BNP media cell, said so far police have arrested 25 leaders and activists centring the grand rally.

Contacted, Saidur Rahman, superintendent of district police, said police are arresting those who were wanted in different criminal cases and they were "not arrested centring BNP's grand rally."

On October 18, BNP announced a grand rally in Dhaka on October 28 as part of the party's final phase of programme under their ongoing movement against the government.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the announcement at a rally in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office.