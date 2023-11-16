BNP replies to Donald Lu's letter

Politics
Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu recognises State Department employees during an awards ceremony hosted by Secretary of State Antony J Blinken at the US Department of State, in Washington, DC, on July 21, 2022. Photo: US State Department/Freddie Everett

BNP today sent a reply to US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu for his letter to sit for unconditional talks.

The party sent the letter signed by Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, thanking Lu for taking the initiative.

The US assistant secretary recently sent a letter to three major political parties urging them to engage in talks without any conditions to unlock the political stalemate.

Rizvi said his party does not have any problem to participate in talks to hold a free, fair and acceptable election.

He, however, raised the question whether there is a congenial atmosphere for holding talks when thousands of party leaders and activists are behind bars.

