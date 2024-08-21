BNP removes two leaders for violation of party discipline

BNP today removed its Organising Secretary Shama Obaid and Krishak Dal General Secretary Shahidul Islam Babul from party positions for breaching party discipline.

BNP central office sources confirmed that both leaders were formally notified through official letters.

The decision came following a violent clash between supporters of Shama and Shahidul in Nagarkanda upazila of Faridpur earlier today. The clash resulted in the death of one person.