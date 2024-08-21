Politics
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 21, 2024 10:33 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 10:34 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

BNP removes two leaders for violation of party discipline

Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 21, 2024 10:33 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 10:34 PM
BNP bans inclusion of new members in party

BNP today removed its Organising Secretary Shama Obaid and Krishak Dal General Secretary Shahidul Islam Babul from party positions for breaching party discipline.

BNP central office sources confirmed that both leaders were formally notified through official letters.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The decision came following a violent clash between supporters of Shama and Shahidul in Nagarkanda upazila of Faridpur earlier today. The clash resulted in the death of one person.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
অর্থের বিনিময়ে ‘প্রভাবশালী’ বাংলাদেশিদের ভারতে আশ্রয় নেওয়ার অভিযোগ
|ভারত

অর্থের বিনিময়ে ‘প্রভাবশালী’ বাংলাদেশিদের ভারতে আশ্রয় নেওয়ার অভিযোগ

আনন্দবাজার জানায়, অর্থের বিনিময়ে ইতোমধ্যে বাংলাদেশের একজন সংসদ সদস্য সপরিবারে ভারতে আশ্রয় নিয়েছেন।

এইমাত্র
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুৎ-জ্বালানি আমদানি বাবদ দেনা ২.২ বিলিয়ন ডলার: জ্বালানি উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification