Politics
Star Online Report
Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:59 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 01:07 AM

Most Viewed

Politics
Politics

BNP removes Golam Akbar as Ctg North convener, suspends Giasuddin as vice chair

Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:59 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 01:07 AM
Dissolves Ctg North convening committee
Star Online Report
Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:59 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 01:07 AM
Photo: Collected

The BNP today dissolved its Chattogram North district convening committee hours after two rival groups of the party clashed in Raozan.

The committee was dissolved through a letter signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi around 8:00pm today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The letter said the BNP's Chattogram North district committee had been dissolved and a new convening committee would be formed soon.

Another letter stated that the post of central committee Vice Chairman Giasuddin Quader Chowdhury had also been suspended.

On December 22, 2020, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced a 44-member convening committee for the party's Chattogram North district unit, with Golam Akbar Khandakar as convener. No joint conveners were named at the time, but the BNP central leadership later appointed nine of the committee members as joint conveners.

In another letter signed by Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, five leaders were expelled from all party positions, including primary membership, for severely violating party discipline by instigating conflict and violence within the party.

At least 20 people were injured this afternoon in a clash between two rival BNP factions in Raozan.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

রাজনৈতিক সংশ্লিষ্টতার অভিযোগে সেনা কর্মকর্তার বিরুদ্ধে তদন্ত আদালত গঠন: আইএসপিআর

বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে বলা হয়, সম্প্রতি একটি আইনশৃঙ্খলা রক্ষাকারী বাহিনীর মাধ্যমে বাংলাদেশ সেনাবাহিনীর এক কর্মকর্তার বিরুদ্ধে রাজনৈতিক সংশ্লিষ্টতা সংক্রান্ত অভিযোগ পাওয়া যায়। অভিযোগটি পাওয়ার সাথে সাথে...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

রূপপুর প্রকল্পের প্রথম ইউনিটে পারমাণবিক জ্বালানি লোড নভেম্বরে 

এইমাত্র