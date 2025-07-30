BNP removes Golam Akbar as Ctg North convener, suspends Giasuddin as vice chair

Dissolves Ctg North convening committee

The BNP today dissolved its Chattogram North district convening committee hours after two rival groups of the party clashed in Raozan.

The committee was dissolved through a letter signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi around 8:00pm today.

The letter said the BNP's Chattogram North district committee had been dissolved and a new convening committee would be formed soon.

Another letter stated that the post of central committee Vice Chairman Giasuddin Quader Chowdhury had also been suspended.

On December 22, 2020, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced a 44-member convening committee for the party's Chattogram North district unit, with Golam Akbar Khandakar as convener. No joint conveners were named at the time, but the BNP central leadership later appointed nine of the committee members as joint conveners.

In another letter signed by Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, five leaders were expelled from all party positions, including primary membership, for severely violating party discipline by instigating conflict and violence within the party.

At least 20 people were injured this afternoon in a clash between two rival BNP factions in Raozan.