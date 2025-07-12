BNP rejects ‘reform before election’ formula: Moyeen Khan

Says only credible election can restore people’s voting rights

Reiterating demand for an immediate, free and fair national poll, BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan today said the party will no longer accept the idea of "reform and justice as a precondition to elections."

"Our one and only demand in the current political context is to restore the people's right to vote through a credible election," Moyeen said while speaking as the chief guest at a form distribution event under the party's new membership and renewal campaign at Bhuban Mohon Park in Rajshahi around 11:00am.

"The argument of delaying elections in the name of reform and justice is no longer acceptable," he added.

He added that reform and justice are ongoing processes and cannot be used to stall democratic progress.

"The primary duty of a non-partisan interim government should be to restore democracy and hand over power to the people as quickly as possible through elections," he said.

Calling on party leaders and activists to uphold discipline, the BNP leader cautioned against imitating the conduct of Awami League members.

"Our actions must reflect democracy and restraint. Shaheed Ziaur Rahman gave his life for the ideals of honesty. If we fail to uphold discipline and values, we cannot preserve that ideal."

Referring to alleged conspiracies targeting the BNP, Moyeen said, "No matter how many plots there are, the people's trust is with us. That trust cannot be destroyed by conspiracy."

The event was also addressed by BNP Rajshahi divisional organising secretary Syed Shaheen Shawkat. Rajshahi city BNP convener Advocate Ershad Ali Esha presided over the programme, which was conducted by Member Secretary Mamunur Rashid. Senior joint convener Nazrul Huda was also present as a special guest.

earlier, Moyeen formally inaugurated the form distribution ceremony.