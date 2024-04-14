BNP real source of communalism: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP cannot tolerate Bangalees' culture as the party is the real source of communalism and also the patrons of militancy.

"BNP is inherently pro-Pakistan… Pakistan remains deep in their hearts. These communal evil forces are actually in opposition to the spirit of Bangla and the spirit of Bangladesh," he said.

Qauder, also road, transport and bridges minister, made the remarks while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a colourful rally and discussion held at the Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka, marking the Bangla New Year.

The programme was organised by Dhaka South city unit of Awami League.

Terming BNP the "communal evil force", the ruling party leader said, "It is clear who are really against the spirit of Baishakh… they wanted to stop the procession led by then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina at the Suhrawardy Uddyan… that evil forces still remain on the soil of this country."

The minister, however, emphasised preserving the historic Bahadur Shah Park as the authority must protect this significant place. "We have to protect our culture for the survival of Bangladesh…," he added.

Terming BNP the enemy of Bangalee culture, Bangladesh state and the spirit of the Liberation War, Quader called upon the people to prevent and defeat this enemy and march towards the goal of victory.

Chaired by Dhaka South city unit AL leader Abu Ahmed Mannafi, the programme was also addressed, among others, by Awami League Joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, and AL Dhaka South city unit general secretary Humayun Kabir.

Later, a colourful procession paraded in front of Bahadur Shah Park and ended in front of Awami League central office at Bangabandhu Avenue.