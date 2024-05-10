BNP rally means arson, havoc and bloodshed: Quader

A BNP rally means arson, havoc and bloodshed, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

"That's why we have to remain active and stay on the field for the protection of the people's lives and property," he said.

The minister was speaking at the joint meeting held at the Awami League's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

After failing to thwart the election, the BNP is again trying to create mayhem and terror in the country in the name of movement, he stated.

AL does not hold any counter programme rather the party leaders and workers have to stay in the field for people's safety, the AL leader said.

He said those who can do politics over the treatment of Khaleda Zia can do anything against the country.

Regarding voter turnout in the first phase upazila elections, Quader said, "I won't say that the number is very good. It is moderate. Many BNP leaders participated in the election by rejecting the party's vote boycott. No one listens to anyone within BNP. BNP is actually stuck in the quicksand of mistakes and failures and they will not be able to achieve anything until they return to positive politics."

Quader questioned whether any election was held in a peaceful manner during the BNP's regime.

He further said the upazila elections were held in a peaceful manner and there was no report of any conflict. So, credit for this peaceful election should be given to the Election Commission and the government, he said.

About BNP leader Gayeshwar's comment that AL stays in power by pleasing the neighbouring country, Quader said, "India is our neighbouring country and a tested friend. They didn't interfere in our elections. Awami League stays in power with the strength of people, not by appeasing India, not at the mercy of India."

"We were not in power for many years after 75, where was India at that time? Did India put us in power?"

"We are in power by people's mandate not by making India happy," Quader said.