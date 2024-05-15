BNP raises alarm over dwindling reserves

BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan today voiced concerns over dwindling foreign currency reserves, stating that the nation is grappling with a severe crisis exacerbated by the misdeeds of the government.

"Our reserves are declining... Attempts are being made to boost it by taking loans... they're hoping that the reserves will increase somewhat after receiving the next installment from the IMF," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, Nazrul questioned the government's strategy of borrowing money from foreign lenders to increase reserves and expressed worries about the declining remittances and export earnings, reports UNB.

Citing a report from the Reserve Bank of India, Nazrul said the remittance volume sent by the Indian workers from Bangladesh alone exceeds the total amount sent by Bangladeshi expatriates from many countries.

"We need to consider whether there is any way to halt the outflow of such a significant amount of foreign currency. Again, we are losing much more money than earning by sending two lakh workers abroad due to the outflow of foreign currencies. Is there any effort to prevent this?" he said.

Nazrul, a member of the BNP standing committee, suggested that if Bangladesh can involve its citizens in the tasks currently undertaken by Indian nationals, it could potentially stem the outflow of significant foreign currency.

He, however, said the Awami League government has no interest in taking such an initiative.

Bangladesh Labour Party arranged the meeting at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 28th death anniversary of its founder Maulana Abdul Matin.

Meanwhile, at another programme, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said western countries are dissatisfied with the current situation in Bangladesh and continue to look for free and fair elections in the country.

"They have spoken in favour of free and fair elections in Bangladesh. They have reiterated this stance repeatedly. Their recently published human rights report indicates their dissatisfaction with the present condition in Bangladesh," he said.

Fakhrul made the remarks while responding to journalists' queries after a meeting held at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan.

Addressing the diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Western countries, Fakhrul said, "Every country has to maintain diplomatic relations with others, so they continue to engage in such relations. They even maintain relations with military rulers."

"They are acting in a manner that serves their own country's interests. However, their actions are not against the people of Bangladesh," he added.