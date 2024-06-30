BNP providing false info on Khaleda's illness to confuse people: Quader

Ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP leaders are confusing people by providing false information regarding illness of the party chief Khaleda Zia.

"There is no precedent for a person convicted of a criminal offence to receive such treatment freely. But the BNP has been demanding Khaleda Zia's release for the last few years without any legal procedure. They are also instigating the people by spreading rumours about her physical condition and trying to get sympathy from the people after failing in their movement," said Quader in a statement signed by AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua today.

Quader also said demanding the release of a convict by going beyond the constitution and the legal process is nothing but audacity.

"According to the constitution of Bangladesh, everyone is equal in the eyes of the law. Khaleda Zia is convicted of corruption ... There is no scope for a convicted person to leave the country beyond the legal procedure," added the AL's second-in-command.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP has made Khaleda's illness a political issue after failing to gain momentum in their anti-government movement.

"Even though Khaleda is a convicted person, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has allowed her to receive treatment in the most modern private hospital in the country," he added.

The AL general secretary alleged that instead of following legal procedures, BNP is plotting to ruin the political stability of the country.

Stating that the AL is committed to maintain the rule of law in the country, Quader said, "There is no democratic government that can accept any illegal, and illogical demands. The leaders and activists of the Awami League will unitedly resist any conspiracy to create terror and anarchy in the name of movement like they did in the past."