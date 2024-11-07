BNP proposes 5 names for EC

Party yet to disclose their names

The BNP has proposed the names of five individuals to the search committee for a new Election Commission.

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed and joint secretary general Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie submitted the names to the cabinet secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid yesterday.

Salahuddin told The Daily Star that they went to the secretariat yesterday and submitted the names for the search committee.

He, however, denied to disclose the names.

Earlier on Sunday, the search committee called upon political parties, professional bodies and individuals to propose nominations by November 7 to form the next Election Commission.

The interim government on October 31 published the gazette of the six-member search committee to propose names of the persons eligible for constituting next EC.

Headed by judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, the other members of the committee are judge of the High Court Division justice AKM Asaduzzaman, comptroller and auditor general of Bangladesh Md Nurul Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Public Service Commission Mobasser Momen, former Dhaka University teacher Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar and former PSC chairman professor Zeenatun Nesa Tahmida Begum.